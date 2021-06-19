Sony Interactive Entertainment (SIE) recorded the “PSX” brand on 11 June 2021. The brand is linked to “Creating, organizing and conducting exhibitions e conferences in entertainment and video games “, based on the official information shown by the registration body used. Obviously, it is easy to think that this is a new PlayStation Experience.

As always, we remind you that Sony has not announced any type of event for the moment and that this recording may not be linked to any upcoming events. In any case, this is a “suspicious” situation, given that it occurs during the period (post) E3 2021 and that multiple rumors point the finger towards a new Sony PlayStation conference.

Will PS5 be a key part of this supposed PSX?

Assuming for a moment that “PSX” actually stands for PlayStation Experience and that this is the upcoming event, it should be noted that it would not be “just” a State of Play. In other words, one might expect an event of more massive dimensions. It would not be a great oddity, given that Sony has skipped E3 and therefore has not yet given birth to a great event, unlike its direct competitors.

For the moment this is all we know. THE leak of the last period they spoke of a PlayStation Experience, during which various first party games as well as third-party projects and, above all, PS VR 2 would appear: the viewer was at the center of a Bloomberg report in the last period .