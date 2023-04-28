From the financial data published today by Sony, updates also come regarding PlayStation Pluswhich basically turns out stuck at 47.4 million usersand the software sales they saw 68 million games sold in the first quarter of 2023, with a slight decrease compared to the previous year.

In addition to PS5 sales, the subscription service figure shows that Sony seems to have achieved some sort of maximum limit expansion of PlayStation Plus, which scores 47.3 million registered users exactly as in the corresponding period of the previous year.

This also confirms that the transformation of PS Plus through the reorganization into three different tiers has not brought about substantial changes to the situation, with users evidently not increasing and having stabilized for practically a year now. This is a trend that had already been detected by previous data, which also showed a general decline.

As for the monthly active users on the entire PlayStation Network, these are 108 million according to data collected in the quarter in question, an increase of 2 million over the previous year. As for the software, 68 million games were sold in the quarter on PS4 and PS5, down by 2.5 million compared to 70.5 million recorded in the same period of the previous fiscal year.

First party games totaled 9.5 million, down 5 million units from the previous year’s figure of 14.5 million. It should be noted that 70% of these sales concern digital games, with a drop of 1% compared to the previous report but still confirming the predominance of digital over physical media.