Sony filed a patententitled “Tracking Unique In-Game Digital Assets Using Tokens on a Distributed Ledger”, which aims to traceability of digital assets in games Playstation, similar to what NFTs do. Basically in this way the publisher could follow the history of a digital good, be it a cosmetic object or a moment of gameplay or even a single image or a video clip, assigning it a unique token.

The system described in the patent, filed in May 2021, but only now emerging, would monitor and record all changes to digital objects, including properties, appearance or even metadata, generating blocks containing information on previous registrations.

“The digital asset is generated along with a distributed ledger tracing the history of the digital asset, which is stored across devices. A unique token for the digital asset can include a unique identifier and metadata identifying the properties of the digital asset. “

Players will also be able to assign gods unique tokens to track the history of their actions and/or transactions with other players. The patent also talks about commercially licensing certain in-game digital items, such as weapon skins, so that they can be used with the related video game.

The goal would be to reduce fraud between players by making digital goods transactions as transparent as possible.

The image below illustrates an example of how the system would work, i.e. the object history view interface.

Image taken from the patent

It seems that Sony’s goal is to avoid the zeroing of digital goods data, as occurs for example in the sale of Counter-Strike: Global Offensive objects.

In this way, Sony will be able to differentiate the objects sold in various ways, for example by establishing their rarity, so as to reduce the risk of illicit transactions.





Players will be able to track their interactions

If the new technology associated with the objects in the game is clear enough in its functioning, it is less so as regards the “moments of gameplay”. Basically, the system would take care of monitoring the interactions between the players, allowing them to be relived through images and videos. Do you want to review the moment when you first met PierPippaGreco (random nickname)? The system will re-propose it to you in the form of a registration with a single digital token assigned. It also seems that the players themselves will be able to assign tokens to their interactions with other players, so as to trace their history.