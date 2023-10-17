Sony Interactive Entertainment might respond to the Activision Blizzard acquisition by Microsoft with a similar move. That’s according to Piers Harding-Rolls, director of gaming research at Ampere Analysiswho believes the PlayStation maker “is under pressure to react” to Xbox’s mega deal.
Recall that almost two years after the announcement of the acquisition, last Friday Microsoft Activision Blizzard purchase officially closed for 68.7 billion dollars. Completing the largest deal ever made in the video game industry (and Microsoft), the Xbox maker has acquired ownership of major console and PC franchises, including Call of Duty, Warcraft and Diablo, and has established a major presence in the mobile gaming industry with the addition of Candy Crush maker, King.
“Sony is definitely under pressure to respond, even after the Bungie acquisition,” Harding-Rolls told GamesIndustry.biz. “I expect further investments and acquisitions by PlayStationincluding a large acquisition that could move the needle significantly.”
Opposing opinions
Karol Severin, senior analyst at Midia Research, previously said he believes Sony is unlikely to respond by purchasing a third-party publisher industry leaders such as Take-Two, owner of Rockstar Games, which is valued at approximately $24.6 billion.
However, he suggested that Sony might try to capitalize on its strength across film, TV, games and music by launching a new cross-entertainment subscription offer.
“Sony has one of the most impressive content catalogs in the world” Severin said. “Bundling it into a subscription offering could represent a solid competitive response to Xbox’s multiplatform efforts. It will be increasingly difficult to compete with Microsoft on games alone. The only answer for Sony on the games-only front would be to buy something really big like Take-Two, but that’s unlikely.”
To some extent it’s already logging in, as Sony is rolling out some Sony Pictures Core perks inside PS Plus Premium.
