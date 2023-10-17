Sony Interactive Entertainment might respond to the Activision Blizzard acquisition by Microsoft with a similar move. That’s according to Piers Harding-Rolls, director of gaming research at Ampere Analysiswho believes the PlayStation maker “is under pressure to react” to Xbox’s mega deal.

Recall that almost two years after the announcement of the acquisition, last Friday Microsoft Activision Blizzard purchase officially closed for 68.7 billion dollars. Completing the largest deal ever made in the video game industry (and Microsoft), the Xbox maker has acquired ownership of major console and PC franchises, including Call of Duty, Warcraft and Diablo, and has established a major presence in the mobile gaming industry with the addition of Candy Crush maker, King.

“Sony is definitely under pressure to respond, even after the Bungie acquisition,” Harding-Rolls told GamesIndustry.biz. “I expect further investments and acquisitions by PlayStationincluding a large acquisition that could move the needle significantly.”