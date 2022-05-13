Today, with suspicious timing, a press release is highlighted in which Bloober Teamthe study of The Medium, Layers of Fear and Observer, announces a agreement licensing and distribution tight with Sony Interactive Entertainmentwith many thinking of a possible reference to Silent Hill.

The question is soon said: rumors about a have been running for some time silent Hill in development at Bloober Team, which seems confirmed by the agreements made previously between the team and Konami and which is supported by a good amount of various insiders, although it has never been officially announced.

The exhumation of this press release, released in truth in recent weeks, would seem to go in the direction of the famous Silent Hill exclusively on PS5, one of the first rumors ever to start the trend on the return of Konami’s survival horror, however there are some aspects of the question that do not add up too much.

Silent Hills, or rather what it could have been

Furthermore, it comes precisely in correspondence with the emergence of images and information on an alleged Silent Hill by Dusk Golem, which could be Bloober’s project.

First of all, the text refers to the “distribution of some titles of the subject [Bloober Team -ndR] through the new distribution system. “In the meantime, this tells us that the agreement concerns the games owned by Bloober Team and seems to refer to the titles of its historical catalognamely The Medium, the Layers of Fear series, Observer and Blair Witch, those of which the studio owns the intellectual properties.

There is also another interesting detail, however: the reference to the “new distribution system”. This may have to do with the new PlayStation Plusreferring to the possible introduction of Bloober Team games within the catalog of the new Sony PlayStation service.