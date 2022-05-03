Sony PlayStation He ran over 60 million dollars in AccelBytea company that deals with productions live service for several years, contributing, for example, to the development of Payday 2.

After buying Bungie, Sony has therefore decided to continue to enhance its catalog of online experiences of type GaaSand this latest investment is proof of this.

Specifically, AccelByte takes care of managing the monetization in-game, therefore the microtransactionsand to carry out the necessary analyzes in order to orient these tools in the best way.

However, Sony was not the only one to invest in AccelByte: also two other companies, to be precise Galaxy Interactive and NetEase, have bought shares in the company founded by the former Epic Games Junaili Lie.

We therefore imagine that in the future the two realities will collaborate for the creation of new games-services, going to strengthen that part of the catalog that for the moment PlayStation has not yet fully developed.