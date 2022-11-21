Sony Interactive Entertainment Italy awaits you from 25 to 27 November in pavilion 16 of the Milan Rho fair where on the occasion of Milan Games Week & Cartoons 2022 will bring numerous entertainment products and events for all its fans.

Thanks to the partnership with Brembothe famous manufacturer of braking systems, it will be possible to engage in game sessions on Gran Turismo 7 playing through the Brembo Official Simulator.

The area Playstation it also offers the possibility to try titles such as:

CRISIS CORE™ –FINAL FANTASY® VII– REUNION (Square Enix).

(Square Enix). Forspoken (Square Enix).

(Square Enix). street fighter 6 (Capcom).

(Capcom). EA SPORTS™ FIFA 23 (Electronic Arts).

(Electronic Arts). NBA 2K23 (2K Games).

(2K Games). Gotham Knights (Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment).

(Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment). Call of Duty®: Modern Warfare 2 (Activision).

There will also be an area dedicated to the sub-brand INZONE, with many new products for gaming not only on consoles. #LACASADEIPLAYER is also back with great fanfare, which will entertain the public with the two official streamers of SIE Italia, FortuTheGamer and Prattquello joined by video game journalist Ualone. Notable guests at the event will include:

George Pow3r Calandrelli: 1.9 million followers on Twitch and 1.36 million on YouTube.

Calandrelli: 1.9 million followers on Twitch and 1.36 million on YouTube. Frederick MikeShowSha Betti: 700k followers on Twitch and 3 million on YouTube, he is one of the most appreciated Italian creators.

Betti: 700k followers on Twitch and 3 million on YouTube, he is one of the most appreciated Italian creators. Troy Baker: Actor and voice actor for PlayStation characters such as Joel (The Last of Us) e Delsin (in FAMOUS Second Son.

This weekend we will see some good ones in Milan.