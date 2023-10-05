Progress announced on May 31 that it had discovered a vulnerability in MOVEit, but three days earlier an “unauthorized actor” had exploited the vulnerability to download SIE files, accessing the personal information of 6,791 current and former SIE-based employees in the United States.

Sony Interactive Entertainment has confirmed that approximately 6,800 current and former employees have had their personal data exposed. According to Sony, the breach affected the MOVEit file transfer platform used by SIE employees, developed by third-party IT vendor Progress Software.

Sony’s statement

“On June 2, 2023, SIE discovered the unauthorized downloads, immediately took the platform offline, and remediated the vulnerability,” Sony says in a letter sent to former employees whose data was stolen.

“An investigation was then launched with the assistance of external cybersecurity experts. We also informed the police. Once SIE identified the downloaded files, we began a process to determine what types of personal information were affected and to whom they related. While we worked quickly, this was a time-consuming process and we wanted to provide you with accurate information.”

Sony is providing to those affected free services credit monitoring and identity restoration programs and asks them to keep an eye out for signs of identity theft or fraud.