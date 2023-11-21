In recent months, there has been a conflict between the United Kingdom and the PlayStation online store, since players accuse that some of its prices are very high, something that is not an exaggeration, since in the majority of in the world, discounts are not really attractive when they announce supposed offers. This leads to a lawsuit that was filed in August of 2022and which has barely been approved by the relevant authorities.

It has been argued by the plaintiff that the Japanese company uses its almost monopoly in the sale of digital games and additional content of expansions and DLC for consoles. PlayStation to enforce strict terms and conditions on game developers and publishers. That means that these terms allow the company to dictate the price of its digital content and charge a 30% commission for each purchase that is made.

Apparently, sony has tried to have the claim quashed, arguing that the case would be meaningless in certain respects, but on Tuesday, November 21, the UK Competition Appeal Court granted the campaigner who brought millions of customers’ complaint. Which could take us to a figure of 5 billion pounds or 6.27 billion dollars, to be divided among the people affected and each and every one of them compensated.

Here what was mentioned by Alex Neill:

It is significant that the competition court has recognized Sony must explain its actions by ordering them to trial. With this action we are trying to put an end to this illegal conduct and ensure that customers are compensated.

In conclusion, the compensation includes anyone who lived in the United Kingdom and who purchased games or DLC through the PlayStation Store between August 19, 2016 and August 19, 2022, unless a certain user decides to opt out. The resolution will not come soon, but it is expected that at least in a couple of years this will have something positive for those who filed the lawsuit.

Via: VGC

Editor’s note: The truth is, I hate the way PlayStation puts its prices in dollars in Latin America, and I wish there was a rule so they could locate them in each store. But it seems that that is somewhat far from happening in this era.