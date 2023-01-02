According to information in a recently published patent, apparently Sony Playstation is working on a service of cloud gaming to be integrated into devices such as Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV stick and Google Chromecast via a device pass through.

The images and details included in the patent speak of how this system would allow you to access a video game library and choose which ones to play via the cloud in the same way as happens with streaming movies and TV series or, certainly more fitting example, with Xbox Game Pass.

Why make a pass-through device instead of a native app with the various dongles on the market? According to the patent, the reason is that apparently none of today’s devices support low latency video encoding and the computing power necessary for cloud gaming.

“…streaming devices may provide access to various media content, however they may not support and facilitate cloud gaming. For example, a consumer may use their Roku streaming media player to stream various media content and to access a limited number of video games.Unfortunately, streaming media players such as Roku and other streaming devices may not be able to support cloud gaming which requires very low latency video decoding and high processing power for effectively decode the video game stream. […] As a result, cloud gaming may not be accessible for consumers who want to access video games from a cloud gaming system via their streaming device.”

Below is a gallery of images that captures some examples of the device patented by Sony at work.

The device patented by Sony therefore allow access to all streaming services Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV and similar, in addition to its own cloud gaming service. We don’t know how much a similar device could appeal to users, but we specify as usual that patents of original devices are often registered which, however, never see the light.

It’s also unclear whether Sony is also working on one PlayStation cloud gaming app for use on Smart TVs. It would certainly be a possible solution (and in our opinion even more sensible), given that for example GeForce Now, Google Stadia and Xbox Game Pass are available on some panels.