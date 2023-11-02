A few weeks ago the news was left behind that Microsoft has finally taken over Activision Blizzardand given this, people have thought that its direct rival, PlayStation, must counterattack in some way by buying some important company. Thus, today a new acquisition by the company has been revealed, although it is surely a corporate entity that many of us were unaware of until now in the industry.

The company that PlayStation has been taken to the stock market is known as iSIZE, which builds AI-powered solutions to deliver bit savings and quality improvements for the media and entertainment industry, in short, they will help with the video of some games. And this will not only help the development of titles, but also the issues of streaming services such as Sony Pictures Core, which has recently arrived in Latin America.

From what is mentioned, iSIZE has a team of engineers and technical experts who have developed a set of video optimization software solutions, such as an AI-based perceptual preprocessing solution that enables conventional third-party encoders to produce higher quality video at a higher bit rate. lower. That means they will be able to sacrifice processing issues and also make games perform well in FPS.

This type of teams, although they may seem insignificant, help a lot for the development teams to concentrate on what they do, as also happened with the company. Nixxes, who are responsible for making ports of most of the releases now dedicated to the PC platform. Which goes without saying, all of them have turned out well, especially Spider-Man in Remaster version, Miles Morales and recently with Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart.

It may not be the purchase fans were hoping for, but it could be worth it at the end of the day.

Via: Gematsu

Editor’s note: I think those who wanted Capcom or Square Enix in Capcom’s ranks are going to be upset. We’ll see in future developments if it was worth the investment in the end. Of course, I wouldn’t be upset if they got someone like SEGA, something that isn’t as expensive but stands out in some way.