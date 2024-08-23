We recall that through these Projects Sony has had the opportunity to create collaborations with various promising teams for the publishing quality video games such as FIST: Forged in Shadow Torch and ANNO: Mutationem.

Sony has unveiled a new support project for independent developers. After China and India, it is now the turn of MENA Hero Project that is, dedicated to the Middle East and North Africa.

Sony’s full message

Through the official website we can read, in translation: “We are excited to announce the ‘Middle East North Africa Hero Project’ (MENA Hero Project). The Hero Project’s incubation programs aim to identify promising local developers and support them in bringing compelling gaming experiences to global gaming communities. With the MENA Hero Project, we intend to foster the growth and innovation of game developers in the MENA region.”

The MENA Hero Project logo

“As part of our evolving journey to ensure PlayStation remains the best place to play, we are committed to developing regional incubation programs able to identify new and diverse developers around the world. The MENA Hero Project is fueled by this commitment and our confidence in the MENA gaming market.”

“The MENA Hero Project will support game developers based in the following countries: Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Iraq, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Jordan, Egypt, Morocco and Tunisia.”

“Through mentorship, training and investment project-based, SIE strives to lower the barrier to entry and showcase the most incredible talent emerging from this region. We are delighted to announce this new initiative and our call for applications.”

“We warmly welcome you to new voicesideas and experiences from the MENA game development community.”

We also leave you with the details for the India Hero Project.