Me too’acquisition of Bungie from Sony PlayStation will have to go through theFTC examinationas reported in these hours by Bloomberg and other sources, within a much tighter control of these operations that is characterizing the recent trend of the technology industry.

Exactly as is already happening for the maxi-acquisition of Activision Blizzard by Microsoft, therefore, the US Federal Trade Commission has opened a investigation procedure also on the acquisition of Bungie by Sony PlayStation, announced last January with a move worth 3.6 billion dollars.

Even in this case, it is a procedure that can be considered standard in the face of an acquisition of this caliber, despite the extent of the maneuver is certainly less than that underway on Activision Blizzard. However, the fact that the FTC is in charge of examining the acquisition and not the Department of Justice, which is usually the body responsible for this type of investigation, demonstrates that the federal agency is particularly intent on tighten the links of the consolidation trend that is characterizing the technological industry in general and videogame in particular.

As Jason Schreier also points out, the FTC’s attention to practices that can run into problems with the anti-trust has risen significantly in this period compared to previous years, a sign of the new policy imposed by Lina Khanthe new head of the federal body in question.

As reported by the journalist in question, the FTC had not even considered the acquisition of Bethesda by Microsoft for 7.5 billion dollars, but with the arrival of Khan and her tendency to want fight consolidation within the technological industry, the situation has changed profoundly.