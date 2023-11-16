The PlayStation Portal is now available in various markets around the world. While the reviews have made it clear that this device works very well in conjunction with the PlayStation 5, many users still doubt whether spending $199.99 on this accessory is worth it. Thus, Sony has made it clear that its goal with the PlayStation Portal is not to make moneybut rather increase interactions with PS5 users.

Through a new interview with AV WatchHideaki Nishino, senior vice president of platform experience, revealed that Sony does not expect to make money from PlayStation Portal, and Instead, it hopes that PlayStation 5 users will spend more time playing with the next-generation console., regardless of whether they are in the same room as this piece of hardware or not. This is what he said about it:

“More than profitability, we want to increase the amount of time we can play with PS5. “If you can play anywhere, I think some people will definitely spend more time playing.”

The PlayStation Portal is not a device that allows you to play independently of your PS5. Instead, This accessory can be compared to the Wii U tabletin the sense that it connects remotely to your PlayStation 5, and you can continue your gaming session without the need to have a traditional screen in front of you.

As of November 15, the PlayStation Portal has been on sale in different markets for only $199.99, and it is expected that more regions of the world will have access to this accessory as time goes by. In your reviews, Multiple media have indicated that this accessory works quite well, and it would be a good addition for all those who only own a PS5.

However, it is also important to mention that in today’s market, there are already a large number of portable and hybrid devices that may be a better option for certain consumers. Not only is the Nintendo Switch something that comes to anyone’s mind, but The Steam Deck is another great optionand considering that multiple Sony first-party games are already available in Valve’s virtual store, it is likely that a large part of users will choose to save more money and buy one of these consoles to go.

As if that were not enough, the market is also becoming oversaturated with various emulation devices and other products similar to the Steam Deck, so users not only have a large number of offers at their disposal, But this has also created confusion about exactly what the PlayStation Portal is.

Thus, It’s not a big surprise that Sony doesn’t plan to make money from the PlayStation Portal., although it does make us question why release something that is going to cause losses to the company. On related topics, Sony does not see this device as a competitor to the Switch. Likewise, the accessory has become a bestseller.

The PlayStation Portal seems like a very good option for PlayStation 5 users. However, for $200, it is very likely that many of those with that console will not plan to purchase the accessory. That’s a lot of money for something the public might not consider necessary.

