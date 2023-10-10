Although the platform owner has not yet officially announced the package, it was mentioned at the end of a trailer for Modern Warfare III recently released and was discovered by CharlieIntel. The trailer in question is for the Lockpick Operator Packwhich is a limited-time exclusive DLC for PlayStation of Modern Warfare III.

It will include the outfit of Lockpick Van Goated Operatorweapon design AMRican Gothic and melee weapon skin Starry Knife.

The players of PS4 and PS5 let them reserve Modern Warfare III through the PlayStation Store will receive the Lockpick Operator Pack when the game launches on November 10, 2023.

Will also be included in the console bundle PS5 of Modern Warfare III and will be available to purchase separately on the PlayStation Store.

The DLC will not be released for other platforms until November 9, 2024.

sony and Activision They have a long-standing marketing agreement with the franchise Call of Duty which in recent years has provided the owners of PlayStation a variety of exclusive content, including in-game packs, exclusive game modes, and early access to public beta testing.

The first weekend of the multiplayer beta Modern Warfare IIIwhich ends today, is available exclusively on PS4 and PS5.

The second weekend of the game’s beta will support cross-play in PC, PlayStation and Xbox consoles.

Via. VGC

Editor’s note: It sounds like a great idea, but if I were a hardcore fan of Call of Duty would be monitoring Activision’s plans after the acquisition of Microsoft. In any case, right now we have to enjoy the next title in the franchise.