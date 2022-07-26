From an interesting interview published by GamesIndustry a Stephane D’Astous, co-founder of Eidos Montrealthe possible also emerges Sony’s intention to acquire Square Enixonly as regards the Japanese division of the company.

The interview focuses mainly on management of western teams of Square Enix, therefore Crystal Dynamics, Eidos Montreal and Square Enix Montreal, which D’Astous bluntly defines a “slow motion train accident”, up to the sale to Embracer Group. However, within this disquisition, the detail on Sony and Square Enix also emerges, which would confirm what has been around for some time.

According to D’Astous, the disastrous management of the western teams would be part of a sales project of the Japanese division but without Crystal Dynamics, Eidos Montreal and Square Enix Montrealwhich could therefore happen now that the western teams have been sold to Eidos Montreal.

Square Enix, image with the various character-symbols (before the spin-off)

According to the co-founder of Eidos, this sale would set the stage for the further sale of Square Enix Japan to Sony.

“If I read between the lines, I would say that Square Enix Japan hasn’t been as busy on Western teams as we initially hoped,” D’Astous explained. “There were also various items Among all these merger and acquisition activities, Sony really wanted to have Square Enix as part of their family, “he added.

Then, in more detail: “I’ve heard rumors that Sony was really interested in Square Enix Tokyo, but not the rest of the publisher. So I think Matsuda-san has set up some sort of garage sale.” In short, in the vision of the co-founder of Eidos Montreal, Sony’s intention from the beginning was to buy Square Enix but without the Western divisions, so this could materialize now that Crystal Dynamics, Eidos Montreal and Square Enix Montreal have been sold to Embracer Group.