Sony has announced the arrival of Sony Pictures Core – formerly known as Bravia Core – on PS5 and PS4. The video streaming app allows you to access a catalog of Sony Pictures films and is now also available on consoles (previously it was only accessible on Bravia XR TVs and Xperia devices). Furthermore, the app includes unique benefits for PS Plus Premium members (i.e. the maximum level of PlayStation’s subscription service).
The Subscribe to PS Plus Premium they will be able to access a catalog with more than 100 films which will not include any advertising and will be updated regularly over time. Sony has confirmed films like Looper, Kingsglaive: Final Fantasy XV, Elysium, and Resident Evil Damnation for now.
Sony Pictures Core: the first details on the catalog and early access
Sony Pictures Core allows you to buy or rent over 2,000 movies directly through the app on PS5 and PS4. When the app is released, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, Spider-Man: No Way Home, Uncharted, The Equalizer, Rental Girlfriend, Bullet Train and Ghostbusters: Afterlife and many other films will be available.
Sony Pictures Core will also offer an exclusive early access period to some Sony Pictures films. For example, Gran Turismo: The Story of an Impossible Dream will be the first Early Access film, but only in select markets (initially US, Canada, Australia and New Zealand, with others to follow). In eligible markets, purchasing this film on Sony Pictures Core will also provide a discount for the Gran Turismo 7 video game.
