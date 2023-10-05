Sony has announced the arrival of Sony Pictures Core – formerly known as Bravia Core – on PS5 and PS4. The video streaming app allows you to access a catalog of Sony Pictures films and is now also available on consoles (previously it was only accessible on Bravia XR TVs and Xperia devices). Furthermore, the app includes unique benefits for PS Plus Premium members (i.e. the maximum level of PlayStation’s subscription service).

The Subscribe to PS Plus Premium they will be able to access a catalog with more than 100 films which will not include any advertising and will be updated regularly over time. Sony has confirmed films like Looper, Kingsglaive: Final Fantasy XV, Elysium, and Resident Evil Damnation for now.