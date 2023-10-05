It may have gone unnoticed by many, but there was a streaming service called Bravia Core, which allowed users to enjoy several movies that were normally distributed on various platforms elsewhere such as Latin America. However the application has been renamed Sony Pictures Coreand as indicated, it will bring all the productions of this company in one place.

The best thing of all is that users can now download this on their consoles PS4 or PS5, and thus be able to see all the movies from big franchises like Spider-Manincluding the live action that are part of the MCU of Marvel and the most recent ones with animation. Added to this is the fact that subscribers of PS Plus They will have additional benefits such as enjoying certain films days in advance.

Something that should be clarified is that this streaming service is not like all the others, that is, there is no definitive rental, but rather the content can be obtained individually, either by renting or also by purchasing each product in digital format. Added to this is that there will be formats IMAX so that people enjoy certain films as faithfully as possible to a movie theater.

However, for those who think that it makes no sense to use the page because everything is rented and bought, there is a glimmer of hope, especially if you have a membership of PS Plus at the premium level. And if they have this stage of the subscription, they will be able to see absolutely everything in the catalog without having to spend extra money, so it is advisable to contract since they mean video games and movies.

Remember that Sony Pictures Core can now be downloaded at PS4 and PS5.

Via: sony

Editor’s note: I really don’t think it’s worth downloading and using it if the user doesn’t have a PS Plus Premium membership. On the other hand, if you have this, it is good to justify the price previously paid.