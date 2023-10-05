Sony Interactive Entertainment And Sony Pictures Entertainment they bring the app today Sony Pictures Core (formerly known as Bravia Core) on consoles PlayStation 5 And PlayStation 4.

Through Sony Pictures Core the users PlayStation will have up to 2,000 films available for purchase and rental on their console. It will also be possible to purchase a selection of Sony Pictures films thanks to an exclusive early access window directly via console. Among the films that can be found on the platform are listed Gran Turismo, Uncharted, Bullet Train And Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.

Finally, subscribers to PlayStation Plus Premiumas part of their membership, they will have access to a catalog of 100 movies via the on-demand streaming app from the Sony Pictures library. Further details are available on PlayStationBlog.

Source: Sony Interactive Entertainment