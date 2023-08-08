sony recently filed a patent for a new video game feature that could simulate in-game scents, similar to the infamous “Smell-O-Vision” From the past. sony has been making efforts to increase gamers’ immersion in video games during the era of playstation 5thanks to the haptic feedback of the control DualSense and audio support 3D from the console. These features allow players to feel different in-game sensations through different controller vibrations and sounds happening around them as if they were actually inside their favorite game. PS5.

Although game consoles have always used players’ senses of sight, hearing, and even touch to bring virtual worlds to life, there have been a few attempts to incorporate scent into the mix over the years. Microsoft once played with the idea of ​​a controller Xbox One that emitted fragrances, and a small company known as HAPTICSOL offers a special development kit for virtual reality games that emits odors at certain times. However, these efforts have remained quite specialized and have been compared to scratch-and-sniff scent cards as well as fairground movie experiments of decades past.

Now, sony seeks to bring the elusive scent of scent into your home gaming experiences with a recently filed patent. This patent describes a system that could provide players with fragrance during certain moments in the game with a detachable accessory. Such fragrances would come from cartridges similar to those included with the controllers. TMNT flavored with pizza Xboxwhich would be activated synchronized with certain lights and sounds of the video game in question.

sony has filed several different patents in recent years, and most of them concern potential new features for playstation 5 or even for a future game console. Some are intended to help players improve their skills in a certain game by offering a special dojo to practice their skills or an assistant artificial intelligence to manage inventory. Others describe smarter parental controls that could prevent younger gamers from accessing age-inappropriate content and even offer a better view of the controller. PS5 Access.

Only time will tell if the latest patent related to the smell of sony will lead to success, especially given the failed attempts to add flavor to movies and television in the past. However, the idea of ​​a console emitting certain scents during in-game moments is interesting and could help increase player immersion if done correctly.

Via: Game Rant

Editor’s note: It is difficult to implement these types of scent systems similar to “Smell-O-Vision“, so it is likely that players will not see it anytime soon. In fact, it may never materialize in any significant way, as companies file patents all the time that never result in a tangible product for the consumer.