Sony has patented one technology which will allow to obtain theupscaling of textures using the machine learning: we are speaking in practice of a variation on the DLSS theme applied, however, only to textures.

While we are still waiting for an effective use of the Super Resolution on PS5 and Xbox Series X, it therefore seems that the Japanese house is trying to get on with the work, and many think that this feature may be linked to the announcement of the new PlayStation Plus.

The whole point of upscaling textures could in fact be to give a look substantially better to the PlayStation classics where they are run on PS5 and PS4, without the need to carry out real remastering work.

However, the focus on textures is interesting: Microsoft has allowed increase resolution and frame rate of their classics on Xbox Series X | S, while leaving intact the definition of the plots and therefore the feeling of being faced with productions with a few years on the rump.

An effective upscaling of the textures, however, would solve this problem, especially where an increase in resolution and frame rate was already foreseen and taken for granted. At that point, only the complexity of the geometries, the quality of the animations and the effects in general would remain to prove the age of a game.