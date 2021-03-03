Sony released together with Playstation 5 a new controller, DualSense, with haptic feedback, dynamic adaptive triggers and an integrated microphone. This set of innovative features could be sidelined in a new system that will allow you to transform any home object, even a banana, in joystcik for the console.

The first patent was registered in July of last year by Sony Interactive Entertainment and published in February by the United States Patent and Trademark Office.

The technology company developed a system to “generate video game inputs” from “a non-luminous passive object held by the user”, as stated in the text of the patent published in the United States Patent and Trademark Office. .

East “passive non-luminous object” it would be linked to another object that would identify its location and position, which would use a machine learning system to transform that information into images.

Sony’s new edible joystick patent will allow the gamer to use any everyday life object as a joystick.

It is a system that would transform any everyday object, even fruit, on a joystick for the PlayStation 5 console.

In the images that accompany the text, Sony’s idea goes through plug sensors into a banana and link it to a camera that captures the movement, although it can also serve in a pen or even a glass. The user would hold between his hands and depending on the movements he makes with it, he will be able to perform different actions in the game.

Sensors attached to a banana would allow it to be used as a joystick.

The purpose of this system is to offer players a type of controller that is economical, in relation to the value of the current DualSense that around 15 thousand pesos in e-commerce stores.

“It would be desirable if the user could use a cheap and simple non-electronic device such as a peripheral for video games. This patent seeks to address or at least alleviate some of the problems identified above,” they said from the company in reference to the price of controls such as the DualSense from PS5.

In the patent other details are given such as that the banana, the pen or the object that the player wishes could be used for actions such as moving the camera, that two items could be used at the same time – in the patent it is exemplified with two oranges being used as a device to handle a tank – and that could even be distributed virtual buttons along the object with the help of the camera of a virtual reality headset to use it as a traditional joystick.

DualSense, the controller for PlayStation 5, incorporates haptic technology which can be used for functions such as simulating steering wheel resistance when driving through mud, and new adaptable triggers to the L2 and R2 buttons, which reproduce sensations such as the tension of charging and shooting an arrow.

The joystick that would come alongside the upcoming PlayStation VR virtual reality headset.

Another Sony patent, published in November 2020 and registered in July last year, offers a preview of what could be the joystick that will accompany the PlayStation VR virtual reality headset.

The Japanese company announced last week that the device will be connected with a single cable and that it will improve the tracking and the actions of the player, among other technical characteristics. The patent delves into this and draws a controller that bears some similarity to the PlayStation 5’s DualSense and the Valve Index knuckles.

