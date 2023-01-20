Having different communication channels in video games is the problem of spoilers, since when important games come out, the most important parts are usually disclosed within hours of launch. But this problem could be ended soon due to a new patent from sony that seeks to end the spoilers as soon as possible.

The method includes tracking game progression for each of the titles based on states, where the progression is defined by a corresponding set of relationship characteristics.

While everyone’s rate of progression is different, the patent abstract says it aims to bring gamers together in certain discussion groups based on how far they’ve progressed. This way, with everyone discussing games when they are at the same point, it will keep things down to the bare minimum of spoilers.

While some players may come here to discuss the story and what they’ve experienced so far, others may simply jump into said communities to ask for help in a section so it doesn’t affect them in the story.

For now it is not certain that it will be used, but it would be worth an update on consoles.

Via: SegmentNext

Editor’s note: Patents come out from the company all the time, but that does not mean that it will be implemented, it is like the idea that they are going to create a drive for the PS5 in digital format, without much sense. We’ll see what happens next.