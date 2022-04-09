Jack Tretton, former CEO of PlayStation America, believes that the portable did not have the necessary support from the company.

PS Vita has been one of those video game consoles that has often been referred to as a ‘misunderstood’, a powerful and attractive portable that did not know how to reach the masses, becoming Sony’s least successful console and the last of its handheld consoles. One of the criticisms that PlayStation has received regarding PS Vita has been that of a lack of platform supportcriticism shared by the former CEO of PlayStation America.

Tretton defines PS Vita as a good technology that did not have the necessary supportJack Trettonin an interview with the magazine Axios published in his newsletter, he has confessed to feeling that the laptop was ‘a little orphan‘ by Sony. Tretton has explained that although there are technologies that he thinks were good, they simply ‘didn’t have the level of support they needed’. The former manager has pointed out that even if you have good technology, you need to invest in marketing to boost her and encourage the development of this new initiative.

Tretton also made reference in this regard to other technologies of the company, such as PlayStation VR. In 2016, the former manager referred to PS Vita as ‘a great machine that came too late’, pointing to the takeoff of the mobile devices as part of the commercial failure of Sony’s portable: ‘the world has turned its eyes towards portable devices not dedicated exclusively to video games’.

About Jack Tretton, just yesterday we learned that the exPlayStation is looking to buy a video game company for 1,000 million dollars through PowerUp Acquisition, the special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) of which he has been a part for a few months. Meanwhile, the director of Gravity Rush, one of the most popular franchises of those born on PS Vita, expressed his desire to make a third game in the saga.

More about: PS Vita, Sony, PlayStation and Jack Tretton.