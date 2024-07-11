Previously, early access was exclusively available to those who pre-ordered the game on PC or PS5 (plus 4 invites to share with others), with a second beta open to everyone scheduled for July 18-21. We also note that the Preload for the early access beta is now available while for the open one it will be active from 19:00 Italian time on July 17th.

Sony has announced that Concord early access beta this weekend will be open also to all PlayStation Plus subscribers who will therefore be able to try the multiplayer trail shooter starting from tomorrow, July 12th, at 7:00 pm Italian time until the same time on July 21.

What will the Concord beta include?

During the beta it will be possible to play as all 16 Freegunners (the playable characters) who will be available at the launch of Concord and participate in three different modes (Contact, Trophy Hunt and Payload Rush) on 4 maps (Free Water, Star Geode, Abyssal Platform and Risk of Shock). During the open beta of 18 – 21 a fourth mode, Zone Control, and the map Bone Mines will also be added.

Rewards for those who participate in the Concord beta

Progress made in the beta will carry over from Early Access to Open, but not to the full game, which will be available on August 23. Participants will receive free bonusesnamely an exclusive FROG weapon charm, a Starburst icon, and a calling card.

What do you think, will you take the opportunity to try Concord this weekend? Let us know in the comments below.