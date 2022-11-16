We are almost at the end of the month of November and that means one thing, that the black fridayseason of offers in USA where the sales are so big that even people are fighting to buy things. And now, it is reported that PlayStation would join the festivities with interesting discounts on its online service.

As mentioned by the user dealabsbillbil-kun, all subscription levels will have a 25% discount in a promotion of the black friday. This includes from the 18th to the 28th of this November. Although it would only cover users who take the annual plan, so individual months would be ruled out almost immediately.

Here the plans and prices, this comes in US dollars, euros and pounds:

– PlayStation Plus Essential: $44.99 / €44.99 / £37.49 (normally $59.99 / €59.99 / £49.99)

– PlayStation Plus Extra: $74.99 / €74.99 / £62.99 (normally $99.99 / €99.99 / £83.99)

– PlayStation Plus Premium: $89.99 / €89.99 / £74.99 (normally $119.99 / €119.99 / £99.99)

Via: VGC