sony decided to no longer share the number of subscribers to PlayStation Plus within its quarter-end financial reports, as we saw just recently with the latest Q1 data for the current fiscal year.

Even though I communicated 108 million monthly active users on the PlayStation Network platform, the amount of PlayStation Plus subscribers is now unknown and it seems that Sony has no intention of revealing it, having done so on a regular basis for each past quarter.

In the financial results that reported the 41.7 million PS5s sold worldwide, in fact, the data referring to the quantity of PlayStation Plus subscribers is no longer present. This very figure had shown a fairly constant flexalbeit slight, in the last period, demonstrating a certain stagnation of the service, if not quite a regression.