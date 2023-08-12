sony decided to no longer share the number of subscribers to PlayStation Plus within its quarter-end financial reports, as we saw just recently with the latest Q1 data for the current fiscal year.
Even though I communicated 108 million monthly active users on the PlayStation Network platform, the amount of PlayStation Plus subscribers is now unknown and it seems that Sony has no intention of revealing it, having done so on a regular basis for each past quarter.
In the financial results that reported the 41.7 million PS5s sold worldwide, in fact, the data referring to the quantity of PlayStation Plus subscribers is no longer present. This very figure had shown a fairly constant flexalbeit slight, in the last period, demonstrating a certain stagnation of the service, if not quite a regression.
Sony, like Microsoft, no longer discloses the number of subscribers
The question is to be studied, considering that PS5 still continues to sell a lot, albeit below Sony’s rough forecasts. Waiting to find a relaunch for PS Plus, evidently the company has decided for the moment to obscure the data on the amount of subscribers, similar to as also done by Microsoftwhich reveals this information only in correspondence with particularly positive results.
In any case, the general online platform, ie PlayStation Network, continues to be extremely populated, considering that all PS4 and PS5 users who have at least one connected account access it, with its 108 million monthly active users. However, Sony’s forecasts on the results of the fiscal year remain stable, aiming for the sale of 25 million PS5s by the end of March 2024.
