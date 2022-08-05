Despite the denials already following the first controversies, Sony was discovered in mention NFTs againwithin a survey disseminated to players on the occasion of EVO 2022, with a question asking users which digital collectible or NFT they would prefer to obtain.

The question in question has already made the rounds of social media and that was enough to resume the controversy against the use of non-fungible tokens by Sony, but in this case the question is not yet very clear and in any case it does not seem. particularly dangerous.

Meanwhile, it is only a survey, moreover it seems that it is not connected (as initially thought) to the PlayStation Stars program, or the new customer loyalty initiative which should lead to the accumulation of points to unlock rewards through various PlayStation-related activities.

In this case, it seems to be a simple vague question positioned within a survey that does not have a precise connection with PlayStation Stars or similar, but certainly the reference to NFTs is explicit in this case and suggests that Sony has not excluding such products to be offered to customers in some form, although we do not know if they will have anything to do with PlayStation and in what way.

In short, it seems that Sony may still be interested in NFTs and wants to know what users think of them, but the response of these has already been decidedly clear, so much so that the company has previously clarified that the rewards of the Stars program will not concern these goods. virtual. Again, the controversy immediate should prevent recourse to NFTs in any form, as regards the videogame field.