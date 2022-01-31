After the news of the purchase of Bungie, it appears that Sony already has new acquisitions in mind.

In fact, now that the creators of Halo And Destiny have become part of PlayStation Studios (find more details in our dedicated news), many users have begun to wonder what the company’s future moves will be. In the current state of affairs, PlayStation has 17 in-house development teamsand President Ryan has suggested that there will be more on the way.

Here is a part of his interview:

We should definitely expect more, we’re not done at all. We have a long way to go with PlayStation. Personally, I will spend a lot of my time with Pete (CEO of Bungie) and his team, helping them make sure everything is okay and autonomy means autonomy. But in the organization we have many other moves to make.

Outside of acquisitions, Sony has invested in PS5 exclusives through partnerships with several promising independent studios. The company is funding an original IP from a Triple A studio, founded by former Stadia game boss Jade Raymond. The company has also signed an original multiplayer project of Firewalk, a new studio founded by Bungie veterans, and will also release the debut title of Deviation Games, a studio led by former veterans of call of Duty such as Dave Anthony and Jason Blundell.

Hermen Hulst, head of PlayStation studios, said that Bungie’s technical expertise coupled with that of a community creation will be shared among the other developers. Here is a further statement:

Over the past year we have expanded to a total of 17 studios around the world. The new additions will help us extend the reach of our IPs, develop exciting new games, and further leverage PS5’s technical capabilities through knowledge sharing and collaboration. Bungie’s technical expertise, coupled with their expertise in creating highly engaged communities, make them ideal for partnering with PlayStation Studios. We are thrilled to make plans to share skills and expertise and to unlock the potential of having Bungie’s brilliant minds under the PlayStation roof.

