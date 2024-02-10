Record company would have invested US$600 million for the rights to the collection, valued at around US$1.2 billion

The group Sony Music has reached an agreement to buy half of the publishing and recording catalog of American singer Michael Jackson. According to US Billboard, the musical assets would be valued at US$1.2 billion to US$1.5 billion. Thus, Sony will pay at least US$600 million for its share of the rights.

Sales and streams of Jackson's music grew from 1.07 million album equivalent units in 2020 to 1.47 million in 2023 — a 37% increase over those three years, according to the company Luminate.

Outside the United States, Michael Jackson is even more popular. In 2023, the consumption of its music grew 38.3% compared to 2021. It went from 4.7 billion on-demand streams to 6.5 billion.

The film “Michael” will be released in 2025 and will likely further boost revenues for the singer's estate and any rights holders.