Sony Music Entertainment Japan, Aniplex and the developer of Palworld, Pocket Pairannounce the foundation of Palworld Entertainmenta joint venture that will be responsible for the development of intellectual property and expansion of commercial activities, including global licensing and merchandising, associated with Palworldfor everything that doesn’t concern the game itself.

In essence, the company’s aim will be to deal with the expansion of the brand with new initiatives, starting with merchandise based on the title (already available on Xbox Series X|S and PC) which will debut on the occasion of the Bilibili World 2024 which will be held in Shanghai, China, on July 12th.

Source: Aniplex Street Gematsu