sony he intends to continue the initiative to bring others PlayStation Studios exclusive games on PCsince the sales in this sector they seem to have been very positive, especially in the fiscal year 2022 that has just ended.

Despite the debacle of The Last of Us: Part I and its technical disasters, on the market front, PlayStation games on PC have brought good returns to Sony, as seems to emerge from the official financial documents. In addition to having seen the sales of PS5 and the situation of PlayStation Plus, among the rumors there is also a very positive trend for the conversions of games to PC.

These are not independently highlighted in Sony’s documents, but are included within the category “other” of the Game and Network Services Segment. This concerns “revenues from peripherals including PlayStation VR and from sales of first party games on platforms other than PlayStation consoles”.

Although inside there are therefore data regarding sales of various products, including the new one Playstation VR2 just launched, which will probably have had some weight, a good part can be connected to the sales of PC games. These didn’t particularly shine in the Steam rankings, but evidently they still contributed to bringing considerable earnings to Sony, as we can see from the data relating to the various quarters of the fiscal year 2022 of the “other” sector of PlayStation:

Q1 FY22 – ¥60,478 ($443.6 million)

Q2 FY22 – ¥54,508 ($399.8 million)

Q3 FY22 – ¥82,031 ($601.7 million)

Q4 FY22 – ¥142,900 ($1.048 billion)

It’s hard to say how many of these earnings actually come from PC gaming, but it’s certain that the initiative has resulted positive results, also because in the document accompanying the financial data, Sony reported that “We aim to continue to create new intellectual properties, release the games in our catalog on PC and strengthen the development of live services”. The latter, however, should come out simultaneously with day one on PC and PS5.