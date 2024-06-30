A new report has revealed that Sony he would be preparing to lay off approximately 250 members of the division staff recordable media business. While these alleged layoffs are not necessarily PlayStation-related, they could indirectly affect the future of physical media of PlayStation titles.

The video game industry has suffered several layoffs in recent years, just think of 2023 when Microsoft he cut well 10,000 jobs in several of its subsidiaries. However, layoffs have continued recently as the company cut another 2024 1,900 jobs from the Xbox subsidiary.

In parallel, Sony announced a few months ago that reportedly laid off around 900 employees in its PlayStation division. These two companies are not the only ones to carry out these practices, which demonstrate the profound crisis that the entire sector is facing.

In fact, almost all other major video game publishers have recently announced the arrival of several layoffs, just think of IT’S AT, Take Two, Ubisoft, Saw, Square Enix and Embracer Group.

Unfortunately, it appears that this wave of layoffs is still far from over, as reported from the Japanese newspaper The Mainichi. The report of the aforementioned magazine sheds light on the fact that Sony Group Corp. is preparing to lay off approximately 250 employeesor 37% of the 670 staff members, belonging to physical media sector.

This, if true, suggests that Sony is preparing to reduce internal production of physical mediaspecifically regarding the Blu-Ray format. The Mainichi, in this sense, claims that these layoffs are caused by a drop in demand for physical mediawith streaming services as the primary means of enjoying content such as films and TV series,

While the company’s gaming division is not mentioned openly in the aforementioned report, one wonders whether these alleged plans could also have an impact on the distribution of physical titles regarding PlayStation 5 and future consoles that will be produced by Sony.

It must be specified, in fact, that every physical game branded PlayStation It uses Blu-Ray media itselfso if Sony is actually looking to abandon internal production of this format altogether, this could have repercussions also on the future of video games in physical format.