Sony Group Corp. said it will repurchase up to 200 billion yen ($ 1.5 billion) of its shares after reporting earnings that did not meet analysts’ estimates.

The group reported operating income of 138.6 billion yen in its fiscal fourth quarter, not living up to analysts’ estimates of 148.5 billion yen. The company expects an operating profit of 1.16 trillion for the current fiscal year, below the estimates of 1.2 trillion yen.

Sony said it will buy back up to 25 million shares over the next year, 2.02% of the total outstanding.

PlayStation 5 suffered supply limitations due to component shortages and logistical disruptions. The company said demand is strong enough to put PS5 back on track to be the best-selling console generation, but data from outside companies like NPD Group Inc. shows that Microsoft’s Xbox hardware has started to grow and surpass. PlayStation in recent months.

Sony will launch new online services for PlayStation users in June, including an option similar to Xbox’s Game Pass subscription offer.

“We expect Sony to accelerate PlayStation 5 production volume this fiscal year to regain ground, albeit at the cost of profit margin pressures.“Macquarie Capital Securities analyst Damian Thong said.

Sony benefited from its film business in the just ended fiscal year, thanks largely to the success of “Spider-Man: No Way Home”. The division’s sales increased more than 50% to 1.24 trillion yen, while operating profit more than doubled to 217.4 billion yen.

Source: Finance.Yahoo.