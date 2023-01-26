Currently, many eagerly await some type of information that points to the arrival of the playstation 5 pro. However, a recent report from a major source has pointed out that this upgrade to Sony’s current console might not come to fruition, and engineers would be fully focused on the PlayStation 6.

Recently, Tom Henderson, one of the most respected leakers in the industry, mentioned that at the moment there are no plans to make a PS5 Pro, according to his sources. Although there is no talk of a more powerful version of the console, it does mention that a model with a removable drive would be available in the future.

Sony wouldn’t cease production of the “gen 1” PS5 if they had different consoles in production for different price points/specs. The new PS5 will reduce costs in production and shipping because they can produce just one console; with a detachable disc drive. — Tom Henderson (@_Tom_Henderson_) January 23, 2023

However, there would be no plans for a PS5 Pro. This is due to multiple factors. To start, the industry has not advanced to the point of needing a better console. Let’s remember that when the PS4 Pro and Xbox One X hit the market, 4K was already more common, something that the basic models of this generation could not support. In this same sense, we are still far from 8K being a standard.

Along with this, the production of the PS5 is finally meeting public demand, this after years of problems caused by the pandemic. Similarly, the fact that many games today are still coming out on PS4 and Xbox One, tells us that even developers don’t need the power that a PS5 Pro would offer.

Now, This is not to say that PlayStation is leaving the hardware market aside.. Next month the PSVR2 will arrive, the DualSense Edge is already available, and in the future we will see Project Leonardo, a control focused on accessibility. Finally, reports have mentioned that the PS5 would undergo various internal modifications, without changing its capabilities.

We can only wait, and see what will happen to the PlayStation 5 in the future. In related topics, more details about the new console model emerge. Similarly, a new PS5 package is filtered.

Editor’s Note:

A PS5 Pro is something that feels unnecessary. At least in these moments. The base console works great right now, and on more than one occasion, it seems that the developers are not taking advantage of the capabilities of the hardware, and not the other way around.

Via: Tom Henderson