According to the well-known leaker Shinobi602Sony would have other big gamesexclusives from PlayStation Studiosexpected to arrive during 2025 but probably not announced yet, although it should obviously be taken as a rumor.
In fact, even the recent one State of Play from Sony was full of new features, with Ghost of Yotei acting as the spearhead, but there continue to be few games announced for the next period by PlayStation Studios.
Shinobi’s message on the ResetEra forum is very cryptic: it limits itself to an animated gif that says “but wait, there’s more!”, but adding a “Perhaps“, which basically says everything and nothing. However, we take this issue into consideration because the source has proven to have industry connections in the past.
Many teams have not yet announced new projects
The message was published in response to those who listed Marathon (which is not exclusive), Death Stranding 2: On the Beach and Ghost of Yotei as upcoming games from Sony in 2025, thus suggesting other titles planned for the next year.
However, the announcements of the titles in question should arrive shortly, so we could assume a new presentation event by the company in the coming months.
The mysterious games (maybe) coming in 2025 should though yet to be announced probably, considering that we don’t know what the other internal teams at Sony such as Naughty Dog, Bend Studios, Bluepoint and Media Molecule are working on, unless it is Insomniac Games’ Marvel’s Wolverine.
