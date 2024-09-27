According to the well-known leaker Shinobi602Sony would have other big gamesexclusives from PlayStation Studiosexpected to arrive during 2025 but probably not announced yet, although it should obviously be taken as a rumor.

In fact, even the recent one State of Play from Sony was full of new features, with Ghost of Yotei acting as the spearhead, but there continue to be few games announced for the next period by PlayStation Studios.

Shinobi’s message on the ResetEra forum is very cryptic: it limits itself to an animated gif that says “but wait, there’s more!”, but adding a “Perhaps“, which basically says everything and nothing. However, we take this issue into consideration because the source has proven to have industry connections in the past.