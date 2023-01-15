According to Rythian insider, sony would be working on a new one action RPG which should be announced this year, to be launched in 2024. More precisely, Rythian talked about a game managed by Sony Music Entertainment and based on an intellectual property of Playstation.

Rythian is a insiders considered very reliable, given the number of leaks reported that later turned out to be true. In any case, the news should always be taken with due caution, until official confirmation.

It’s hard to say which of Sony’s many intellectual properties might have been chosen. The insider mentions two names in particular: Arc the Lad and Wild Arms, but even he doesn’t know exactly what it is, who is developing it (perhaps Sony Music Interactive Studios formed in 2019?) and not even for which platforms the game will be released (it is not excluded that it could be a mobile title).

In short, we just have to wait to find out more. These days the rumors about announcements and releases of 2023 are multiplying. Just today we reported on the possible return of Scalebound and a mysterious announcement at the upcoming SuperBowl.