sony decided to bet on taking their games ps4 and PS5 to pc and the results are being quite positive: in the fiscal year corresponding to 2022, the company achieved revenues of 2.5 billion dollars that are attributed only to the gaming market for pc and to the sales of PSVR and peripherals, which shows that the ports for pc They are generating significant revenue.

The reports delivered by sony indicate that in the last fiscal year they had revenues of 27 billion dollars, of which 6.4 billion dollars are related to video game software. Of this total, 39% corresponds to the profits of the games destined for PC, added to the sales of PSVR, headphones and controls. These figures increased by $842 million in proportion to the fiscal year of 2021 and nearly doubled the earnings of pc in 2019, marking an increase in sales for gamers interested in the versions for pc.

In fiscal year 2022, sony released more games for pc than in previous years, which would explain the increase in income from this area. While you can’t tell how much individual ports generated, Tweaktown outlet organized quarterly data and considered games released in pc for those dates: for example, the fourth quarter was the most successful, with total revenue of $1,080, and it was at the time that sony He launched returnable and The Last of Us Part II in pcmarking a considerable increase compared to previous quarters, in which ports were launched for Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection, Spiderman Remastered and Spiderman: Miles Morales. By comparison, for fiscal year 2021, sony only published two titles for pc, god of war and days gone.

For his part, sony announced that they will continue betting on distributing video games for pcalthough they will focus only on “old games”, that is, games that have been on the market for consoles PlayStation for a while, thus ensuring that games released on PS5 They will not arrive simultaneously on PC. We hope that, taking into account the figures, the next ports will arrive with a better performance than The Last of Us.

Via: roll

Author’s note: It is evident that sony would benefit even more if he brought more games to pcHopefully these results will encourage them and, since they are going to let time pass between the launch on consoles and the adaptation to pc. Maybe they could take the time to optimize the games as much as possible when they come to PC.