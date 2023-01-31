Last October, Sony mentioned that it was expecting to sell two million units of the Playstation VR2 during the last quarter of the fiscal year. Considering that this device will be on sale from February 22, this means that this amount was expected to be reached in just one month. Nevertheless, a new report has indicated that this number has been reduced by half.

According to Bloomberg, who cites internal and anonymous sources, Sony now expects one million units of the PlayStation VR2 to be sold by March 31, 2023. The reason? Well, it seems that the pre-orders of this virtual reality device have not been as high as expected, since its price is much higher than what some users can spend.

The outlet has also pointed out that the company has decreased orders for the screens for the PlayStation VR2. Nevertheless, Sony expects to ship an additional 1.5 million units next fiscal yearthat is, between April 2023 and March 31, 2024, although the figure may change depending on the demand of stores and customers.

Let’s remember that The PlayStation VR2 is priced at $549.99 dollars, or $16 thousand pesos, something that surpasses the console itself. In related topics, these are the games that will be available during the launch of the device. Similarly, Gran Turismo will come to PSVR2.

Editor’s Note:

It is clear that this is an expensive device, and not everyone has enough money to enjoy the PSVR2 during its launch. Like the company’s first VR headset, sales are likely to be slow but steady.

Via: Bloomberg