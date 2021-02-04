Like every beginning of the year, Sony shared This week its latest data and financial results from the previous year, this time taking on a special meaning 2020 as it has encompassed the arrival of the new generation of consoles with the PS5. And the fact is that the company has shown a great number of successes, achieving some new record figures within its video game-oriented division.

However, among all these positive figures, we are still struck by the fact that, with one of the largest releases in its history, and with a total of more than 4.5 million consoles sold, Sony is losing money on PS5 sales. But how can this be possible? Very easy: selling below production costs.

And it is that as we have seen on previous occasions, even resorting to some bargains on the second-hand market, today it is practically impossible to mount a PC at the height of the new generation consoles, without exceeding the maximum budget of 499.99 euros. Although it is true that, buying in bulk and under company agreements, things will surely be noticeably simpler. Unfortunately, Sony still does not offer concrete spending figures for the exact production price of its consoles, although it is clear that if it currently continues to report losses, neither would they have managed to lower this figure.

So we move on to the really interesting part: if Sony loses money with every PS5 sold, how is it possible that in 2020 it has closed with one of his best quarters?

On the one hand, although PS4 sales suffered a notable decline with the arrival of the new generation, the console still enjoys a high sales capacity, being one of the main sources of income today. So, we can’t help but think about the price of the games, but since these are not entirely for Sony, they would not justify the figures either.

In reality, the great bet that the Japanese company is opting for is none other than your subscription services, beating the record of registered users in its PS Network services, with more than 47 million active members on PS Plus They already represent 87% of the total users of the next-generation console (approximately 3.9 million subscribers).

Taking into account that the monthly membership of PlayStation Plus ranges up to 8.99 euros per month, according to the chosen payment method. In addition, this service is postulated as something necessary to play online titles that are not free to play, as well as to enable the use of PlayStation groups to chat by voice, as well as some other attractions such as discounted or free games, yes , as long as the subscription is active.

Here is a breakdown of Sony’s Game & Network Services net revenue for the 2020 holiday quarter (Sep-Dec). Hardware = 23% / $ 2.29bn

Packaged SW = 6% / $ 0.49bn

Digital SW = 20% / $ 1.69bn

Add on Content = 29% / $ 2.45bn

Subscriptions = 11% / $ 0.92bn

Accessories = 7% / $ 0.61bn pic.twitter.com/j3RoBkBCmp – Daniel Ahmad (@ZhugeEX) February 3, 2021

As we can see from analyst Daniel Ahmad’s graph, services are already a pretty big part of Sony’s pie, assuming 11% of the company’s income in a period in which PlayStation broke its own records, and showing a fairly positive trend.

And it is that the future of video games is clearly evolving towards the entirely digital format, as the PS5 itself shows us without a disc reader, or the increasingly present gaming services in the cloud (ignoring the small disappointment of Google Stadia).