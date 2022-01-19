Only this morning we talked about the consequences that Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard will have on the entire video game industry and the first signs come from the stock market trend of the most direct and fierce rival of Xbox, that force that has so far demonstrated its supremacy in many respects (Nintendo permitting) among console producers: Sony.

As reported by The Financial Times And Bloomberg, Sony shares suffered a 13% decline with the Tokyo stock market reacting immediately to the move by Satya Nadella, Phil Spencer and Bobby Kotick.

The drop in the share price is the most important since 2008, when Sony was forced to withdraw about 100,000 laptops due to defective “fire” batteries. According to estimates, this decrease would have caused the loss of approx $ 20 billion of total market value.

Obviously a major drop in Xbox’s most direct rival was to be expected and the situation will certainly settle in the next few hours and days. The fact is that the leaders of Sony and PlayStation could decide to react in some way to this move by Microsoft to contain the bleeding, perhaps through an important acquisition such as that of Konami and Kojima once by some fans.

What is certain is that the marriage (which will take place in all respects around 2023) between Microsoft and Activision Blizzard has already left its mark also in Sony with what was a collapse on the stock market with the total loss, at the moment, of 20 billions of dollars in stocks.

Source: Eurogamer.net