Kenichiro Yoshida, CEO of sonysaid in an interview with the Financial Times that his company looks closely at cloud gaming and may use artificial intelligence in that area in the future, but what there are still many obstacles.

As we know, the cloud is the reason why Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard was blocked in the UK by the CMA, yet Yoshida admitted that it is not an industry capable of threaten native gaming sales.

Indeed, the CEO told the newspaper that the majority of users still use a console or PC to play instead of turning to streaming, and that cloud gaming services like OnLive and Stadia have failed, while Microsoft’s Game Pass is on the rise.

As for the difficulties, Yoshida spoke of the potential latency problems and the cost of running the servers even in the quietest hours: aspects that Sony considers as important barrierswhile Microsoft has invested heavily in it.

The references toartificial intelligence instead they revolve around Sophy, the technology that Sony has developed to compete with Gran Turismo players and which could in fact be used within any streaming applications.