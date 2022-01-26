Sony London Studio confirms, albeit in an unofficial and direct form, the fact of being at work on a PS5 game online of some kind, something that also emerges from the new recruitment campaign that characterizes the first party team of PlayStation Studios.

The most recent announcement concerns various Senior Character Artist to be used on this new project, which is identified precisely as “online game for PS5”, although it is not specified better what it is. The role in question involves the construction of “a wide range of characters, skins, creatures, weapons and equipment”, for what should still be a major project within PlayStation Studios.

The job ad also talks about “a unique opportunity to be at the heart of creating upcoming PlayStation icons“, no less, which suggests the possibility of a cast of prominent characters, probably in a game focused on multiplayer, given the insistent references to online.

On the other hand, it is not the first time that the question has arisen: already last December the London Studio team was looking for a lead online programmer always for an online game for PS5, while further clues have emerged later on the existence of a live game. service for PS5 by the same team, or a GaaS, waiting for further information.