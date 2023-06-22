Sony Pictures removed from its calendar the release date of “The Dead”, film from the Marvel universe starring Bad Bunny, given the constant changes that its filming is undergoing due to the strike by the Hollywood Writers Union and the artist’s intense concert tour.

The study, which communicated the news through a statement on Wednesday, thus discards the original date of January 12, 2024 that it had planned. for the release of this film.

Filming of “El Muerto” continues and since sony pictures they discarded the hypothesis that the tape ends up being cancelled.

After changing the recording schedule, the film “The Book of Clarence”, a continuation of the western “The Harder The Fall”, will occupy the date of January 12, 2024, giving way to its premiere, stipulated for September 22, 2023 , to “Dumb Money”, the film about the history of GameStop led by Paul Dano.

“The dead”which will mark the first time that a Latino character will star in a live-action film of the Marvel franchisewill be directed by Jonás Cuarón (son of the famous Mexican filmmaker Alfonso Cuarón) and produced by Columbia Pictures.

As for its plot, it is a production derived from spider-man which is about an anti-hero son of a wrestler who is next in line to inherit the ancestral power of the man known as “El Muerto”.

The Hollywood Writers Union (WGA) strike, one of the factors that has led to the postponement of this new opportunity to see the Puerto Rican artist on the big screen, accumulates 8 consecutive weeks without an agreement between the writers and the Alliance of Producers of American Film and Television (AMPTP).

Among the demands of the scriptwriters are the salary increases and the request to the streaming platforms for a fair remuneration in the so-called “residuals”, payments that the members of a team receive when their work is broadcast again in the options of video on demand.

In this sense, the union demands that the platforms generate more transparent processes in terms of the number of times that their products are seen by audiences.

