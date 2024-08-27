Sony leaks LEGO Adventures Horizon date | Atomix

During today’s Nintendo Direct Partner Showcase, we got a new look at LEGO Adventures Horizon. While this trailer did not reveal anything new, the official site of the title on the PlayStation page made a mistake, since revealed, ahead of time, the release date of this title.

Although the information is no longer available, early today it was discovered that the official PlayStation site flagged LEGO Adventures Horizon for a launch on November 14, 2024Unfortunately, at the moment there is no statement confirming or denying this revelation.

According to https://t.co/L4tkx0LULC‘s home page, LEGO Horizon Adventures is launching November 14. Possible Nintendo Direct announcement? Spotted by Reddit user foreveryoung1108: https://t.co/BjWTwmP4ii Gematsu page: https://t.co/AslTitRSq8 pic.twitter.com/YtDWY2sNBT — Gematsu (@gematsu) August 27, 2024

As the name suggests, LEGO Adventures Horizon is a LEGO game that will give us the chance to experience a new story in the beloved Guerrilla Games series. In addition to a PlayStation 5 release, This title will also be available on Nintendo Switch and PC, something that took many by surprise when it was revealed.

Although there is no official information about its launch at the moment, It is expected that LEGO Adventures Horizon will be available in the winter season of 2024. So the November 14 date could be real. We just have to wait, and with rumors of a State of Play planned for late September, we’ll likely have more details soon. In related news, these are the new Animal Crossing LEGOs. Likewise, this is what Mario Kart LEGOs look like.

After the mixed reception of the latest installment of LEGO Star Wars, LEGO Adventures Horizon It looks pretty interesting, and it seems that it will change the traditional formula of the series. In this way, it is clear that PlayStation wants to bring this title to the largest possible number of players.

