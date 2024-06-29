The production base in Tagajo, Miyagi Prefecture, currently has a workforce of approximately 670 people. It would therefore be a cut equal to 37% .

Sony Group Corp. will cut about 250 jobs from its main hub Production of recordable media in northeastern Japan, according to Japanese national newspaper The Mainichi.

What we know about Sony’s moves

THE job cuts The releases come at a time when demand for traditional storage formats like Blu-ray discs is declining, with streaming services now the go-to choice for many.

According to sources, the electronics and entertainment conglomerate will gradually cease the production of optical disc storage mediaincluding Blu-ray discs. It is not clear how long this will take, but it could be several years.

It should also be emphasized that one of the possibilities is that Sony wants move the production of this type of physical support to external partners, so you don’t have to directly manage the creation of discs. In any case, it is undeniable that this type of device is increasingly less in demand than in the past.

Speaking specifically about the video game market, there is an increasing push towards completely digital consoles. This generation saw the arrival of two models, but according to analysts such as Mat Piscatella some manufacturers could stop distributing consoles with optical drives as early as the next one.