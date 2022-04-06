Sony has announced the release of the X80K 2022 series, entry level TV with formats from 43 to 75 inches with prices from 899 euros to 1,999 euros depending on the size. On board we find a 4K HDR X1 processor, upscaling via X-Reality Pro which maintains the sharpness of the original sources by increasing the resolution, and the Triluminos Pro system for a wider color palette. Also added the X-Balanced Speaker, which does not increase the thickness of the TV while ensuring excellent sound quality. X80K series TVs include the Bravia Cam, which recognizes where viewers are seated in the room and optimizes the picture and sound accordingly, lowering the brightness to save energy. The feet can be mounted in two ways, a standard and a space-saving one, and the operating system integrates Google TV. The televisions are available in 43, 50, 55, 65 and 75 inch formats, and have already arrived at authorized dealers.