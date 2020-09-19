New Delhi Sony on Friday launched its first over-ear headphones in India. Its price is Rs 29,990. According to the company, the WF-1000 XM3 headphones can be paired with two Bluetooth devices simultaneously. The feature given in it gives it the freedom to switch with two bluetooth devices simultaneously.

This headphone can easily detect on which device the call is coming and then it adapts itself accordingly. It has two microphones. Both are for each earcup and its purpose is noise cancellation. This headphone also supports Alexa, Google Assistant and Siri. This headphone has a battery that provides the ability to listen to music for 30 hours. Once full charged, it can give wireless experience throughout the day.

Toreto Blast Headphones Collision

Sony’s over-the-ear headphones are going to compete with the lifestyle brand “Blast”, the wireless headphones from the manufacturer Toretto. Quality sound has been given in this new wireless Bluetooth headphone. This headset can also prove to be very useful for outdoor activities. Bluetooth 5.0 is used in Toreto Blast wireless headphones. It provides coverage up to 33 feet (10 meters).

Blast headphones have a lot of features like play / pause / power button, call answer button, volume button as well as aux port. This device has a 300 mAh battery, which gives a much better output. Once full charged, it will enjoy music for 10 hours.

Read also:

Do you even commit these mistakes while charging the smartphone

Keep these safety tips in mind while using WhatsApp