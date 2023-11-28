Following the disruptive development ofGenerative Artificial Intelligencethe creation of fake images has been greatly facilitated, and this has pushed Sony to design one technology to recognize fake photographic material.

Sony and Associated Press to find fake images: new technology against AI

In collaboration with Associated Press (AP), the well-known US news agency, Sony is producing a system that is capable of certify the authenticity of an image, effectively determining a response to the pervasiveness of AI. In this way we will go to help online journalismincreasingly plagued by the need to draw on materials that are not always reliable or verifiable.

The Sony company is part of a consortium of several companies that aims to standardize the authenticity of digital images. The group in question is called C2PA (Coalition for Content Provenance and Authenticity), and to achieve the intended purpose it will be necessary track media filesso we can find fake images.

The technology in question will be capable of check whether the photo has been edited or subject to manipulations various, including those implemented with AI. All this will be possible through a special digital signature “in the room”, which will come automatically inserted into the meta data of the file, effectively making the photos taken with Sony cameras impossible to confuse with fake images.

In fact, any Sony machine will be able to digitally sign its photos, inserting the signature directly into the chipset at the time of acquisition. Will fake images no longer be a problem for journalism? This solution probably cannot stem a sector that is uncontainablelike that of generative AI, but at least it is a attempt to be considered positively also with a view to expanding this digital signature to other camera brands.

The project is however still in developmentthe two main companies involved in digital signature technology, Sony and Associated Press, have the second testing phase concluded, which lasted about a month. For the creation of this new acquisition technique, Sony also collaborates with Camera Bitsthe company that created the tool PhotoMechanica widely used tool in the photography and photojournalism sector for image management.

Chamber Bits it has also integrated a function that ensures that the digital signature persists even if you change the metadata of an image; therefore, the security of the authenticity of the photo is considerably high.

Fake images and AI will be a bad memory with Sony, but since when?

Good news: the Japanese company warned via press release that as early as the next few months the new digital signature technology can be used. Sony will in fact release a series of updates firmware, specifically for Alpha 9 III, Alpha 1 and Alpha 7S III, which will allow you to automatically add a digital signature to your photos. All that starting from spring 2024so there are really only a few months left.

This innovative proposal from Sony should be imitated and implemented on a large scale, especially with a view to countering fake images and consequently fake news. Disinformation produced via AI can be even harder to findand in a now digitalized world it is and will be even more crucial in the future than information that circulate online are authentic and non-manipulable.

It is also commendable that this initiative was taken in collaboration with one media agency important as Associated Presssignifying a heartfelt commitment and willingness on the part of information systems to produce increasingly accurate and transparent news.