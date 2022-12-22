Sony Interactive Entertainment Italia and Melagoodo have officially presented the new edition of the FIFA 23 Winter Cup, the prize tournament that will give EA Sports FIFA 23 fans the opportunity to face each other. It will be possible to compete on both PS4 and PS5 and, for each platform, the tournament will be divided into four CUP Talents, each of which is led by a specific talent from the crew. You will need to participate to sign up from the ESL Play platform, starting from 22 December 2022, thus gaining access to the Open Qualifiers. At the end of each competition, a ranking will be drawn up on the basis of the results achieved by the various players, and the one who, in the context of each CUP Talent, will have achieved the best result of the competition and will be classified in first place, will have the right to access at the Final.

For each CUP Talent, 2 winners will therefore be identified (1 for the PS4 category and 1 for the PS5 category) who will make up the Talent Teams who will compete in the final act of the event, scheduled in Milan, on February 25th, for the first time in attendance, and with the special participation of some of the creators of the Melagoodo roster, namely Gabbo, Dread and Rohn. At the end of the final, a ranking will be drawn up on the basis of the results achieved by each Team Talent. The two Players of Team Talent who will be classified in first place will each win a Sony BRAVIA XR 4K Full Array LED TV. The six Team Talent Players who finish second, third and fourth will win a PlayStation Network Top-up worth €100 each.